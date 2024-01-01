Market Analysts see Standard Motor Products, Inc. [SMP] gaining to $62. Time to buy?

Standard Motor Products, Inc. [NYSE: SMP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.99% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.87%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 11:03 AM that Standard Motor Products, Inc. Directors Recognized.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is proud to announce that two members of its Board of Directors have been recognized for their success and influence.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

In June 2023, Alisa C. Norris, Presiding Independent Director of SMP, was named one of Directors & Boards Magazine’s Class of 2023 “Directors to Watch: Gender Diversity 2023” as published in its Annual Report. Specializing in marketing, strategy, and human resources, Ms. Norris is a seasoned Fortune 250 executive, board director, and board advisor. Ms. Norris is an alumna of Trinity College where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Over the last 12 months, SMP stock rose by 15.02%. The one-year Standard Motor Products, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.2. The average equity rating for SMP stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $865.07 million, with 21.59 million shares outstanding and 18.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 204.31K shares, SMP stock reached a trading volume of 93421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Standard Motor Products, Inc. [SMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMP shares is $44.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Standard Motor Products, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard Motor Products, Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. [SMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, SMP shares gained by 11.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.39 for Standard Motor Products, Inc. [SMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.39, while it was recorded at 40.29 for the last single week of trading, and 36.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Standard Motor Products, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Standard Motor Products, Inc. [SMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.05 and a Gross Margin at +27.21. Standard Motor Products, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.32.

Return on Total Capital for SMP is now 16.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Standard Motor Products, Inc. [SMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.72. Additionally, SMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Standard Motor Products, Inc. [SMP] managed to generate an average of $14,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Standard Motor Products, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.04.

SMP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Standard Motor Products, Inc. go to 7.00%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. [SMP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SMP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SMP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.