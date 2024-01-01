Market Analysts see Marine Products Corp [MPX] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Marine Products Corp [NYSE: MPX] traded at a low on 12/29/23, posting a -2.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.40. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share payable December 11, 2023 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2023.

Marine Products Corporation is a leading manufacturer of high-quality fiberglass boats under the brand names Chaparral and Robalo. Chaparral’s sterndrive models include SSi Sportboats and SSX Luxury Sportboats, and the SURF Series. Chaparral’s outboard offerings include OSX Luxury Sportboats and the SSi Outboard Bowriders. Robalo builds an array of outboard sport fishing models, which include Center Consoles, Dual Consoles and Cayman Bay Boats. The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation. With these premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at MarineProductsCorp.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 81218 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marine Products Corp stands at 4.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.57%.

The market cap for MPX stock reached $392.96 million, with 34.22 million shares outstanding and 10.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 68.78K shares, MPX reached a trading volume of 81218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marine Products Corp [MPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPX shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Marine Products Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marine Products Corp is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.67.

How has MPX stock performed recently?

Marine Products Corp [MPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.98. With this latest performance, MPX shares gained by 17.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for Marine Products Corp [MPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.58, while it was recorded at 11.70 for the last single week of trading, and 13.82 for the last 200 days.

Marine Products Corp [MPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marine Products Corp [MPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.22 and a Gross Margin at +24.60. Marine Products Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.36.

Return on Total Capital for MPX is now 48.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marine Products Corp [MPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.19. Additionally, MPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marine Products Corp [MPX] managed to generate an average of $42,234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 88.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.57.Marine Products Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.67 and a Current Ratio set at 5.13.

Earnings analysis for Marine Products Corp [MPX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marine Products Corp go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marine Products Corp [MPX]

