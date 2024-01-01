Market Analysts see Inter Parfums, Inc. [IPAR] gaining to $102. Time to buy?

Inter Parfums, Inc. [NASDAQ: IPAR] traded at a low on 12/29/23, posting a -2.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $144.01. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Inter Parfums, Inc. Announces Initial 2024 Guidance.

Net Sales of $1.45 Billion and Earnings Per Diluted Share of $5.15.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) (“Inter Parfums” or the “Company”) today announced that it expects 2024 net sales of $1.45 billion, resulting in earnings per diluted share of $5.15. This represents a 12% increase in net sales and an 8% increase in earnings per diluted share compared to 2023 guidance of $1.3 billion in net sales and $4.75 in earnings per diluted share. Guidance for 2023 and 2024 assumes that the average dollar/euro exchange rate remains at current levels.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 92618 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inter Parfums, Inc. stands at 2.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.72%.

The market cap for IPAR stock reached $4.61 billion, with 31.97 million shares outstanding and 18.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 120.49K shares, IPAR reached a trading volume of 92618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inter Parfums, Inc. [IPAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPAR shares is $169.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inter Parfums, Inc. is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPAR in the course of the last twelve months was 32.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

How has IPAR stock performed recently?

Inter Parfums, Inc. [IPAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, IPAR shares gained by 17.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.50 for Inter Parfums, Inc. [IPAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.99, while it was recorded at 144.89 for the last single week of trading, and 136.19 for the last 200 days.

Inter Parfums, Inc. [IPAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inter Parfums, Inc. [IPAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.59 and a Gross Margin at +63.90. Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.13.

Return on Total Capital for IPAR is now 21.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inter Parfums, Inc. [IPAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.99. Additionally, IPAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inter Parfums, Inc. [IPAR] managed to generate an average of $229,484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Inter Parfums, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 2.41.

Earnings analysis for Inter Parfums, Inc. [IPAR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inter Parfums, Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Inter Parfums, Inc. [IPAR]

