Lemaitre Vascular Inc [LMAT] Stock trading around $56.76 per share: What’s Next?

Lemaitre Vascular Inc [NASDAQ: LMAT] price plunged by -2.82 percent to reach at -$1.65. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual December Small-Cap Conference.

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 6-7, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com

A sum of 93463 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 141.03K shares. Lemaitre Vascular Inc shares reached a high of $58.31 and dropped to a low of $56.55 until finishing in the latest session at $56.76.

The one-year LMAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.29. The average equity rating for LMAT stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lemaitre Vascular Inc [LMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMAT shares is $64.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Lemaitre Vascular Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemaitre Vascular Inc is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for LMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 55.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.34.

LMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lemaitre Vascular Inc [LMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, LMAT shares gained by 8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.93 for Lemaitre Vascular Inc [LMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.29, while it was recorded at 57.45 for the last single week of trading, and 57.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lemaitre Vascular Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemaitre Vascular Inc [LMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.42 and a Gross Margin at +61.07. Lemaitre Vascular Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.77.

Return on Total Capital for LMAT is now 10.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lemaitre Vascular Inc [LMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.19. Additionally, LMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemaitre Vascular Inc [LMAT] managed to generate an average of $33,446 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Lemaitre Vascular Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.34 and a Current Ratio set at 6.11.

LMAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lemaitre Vascular Inc go to 6.00%.

Lemaitre Vascular Inc [LMAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

