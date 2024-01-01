Lakeland Financial Corp. [LKFN] fell -10.70% so far this year. What now?

Lakeland Financial Corp. [NASDAQ: LKFN] loss -1.75% on the last trading session, reaching $65.16 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM that David M. Findlay Appointed Chairman of the Board of Lake City Bank and Lakeland Financial Corporation.

The bank and holding company also announced that director Blake W. Augsburger has been appointed Lead Independent Director. Augsburger joined the boards of Lake City Bank and Lakeland Financial Corporation in 2011.

Lakeland Financial Corp. represents 25.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.66 billion with the latest information. LKFN stock price has been found in the range of $65.13 to $66.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 114.21K shares, LKFN reached a trading volume of 76255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LKFN shares is $57.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LKFN stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lakeland Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lakeland Financial Corp. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for LKFN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.40.

Lakeland Financial Corp. [LKFN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, LKFN shares gained by 17.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.49 for Lakeland Financial Corp. [LKFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.90, while it was recorded at 66.22 for the last single week of trading, and 53.74 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lakeland Financial Corp. [LKFN] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.44. Lakeland Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.91.

Return on Total Capital for LKFN is now 15.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lakeland Financial Corp. [LKFN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.15. Additionally, LKFN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lakeland Financial Corp. [LKFN] managed to generate an average of $159,229 per employee.Lakeland Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.12.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lakeland Financial Corp. go to 10.00%.

The top three institutional holders of LKFN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LKFN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LKFN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.