Korea Electric Power ADR [KEP] is -16.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Korea Electric Power ADR [NYSE: KEP] traded at a low on 12/29/23, posting a -0.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.25.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 80134 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Korea Electric Power ADR stands at 1.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.39%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The market cap for KEP stock reached $9.31 billion, with 1.28 billion shares outstanding and 1.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 152.54K shares, KEP reached a trading volume of 80134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Korea Electric Power ADR [KEP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEP shares is $8.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEP stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Korea Electric Power ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Korea Electric Power ADR is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77.

How has KEP stock performed recently?

Korea Electric Power ADR [KEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, KEP shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for Korea Electric Power ADR [KEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.85, while it was recorded at 7.28 for the last single week of trading, and 7.01 for the last 200 days.

Korea Electric Power ADR [KEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Korea Electric Power ADR [KEP] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.82 and a Gross Margin at -41.34. Korea Electric Power ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.34.

Return on Total Capital for KEP is now -20.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Korea Electric Power ADR [KEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 307.73. Additionally, KEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Korea Electric Power ADR [KEP] managed to generate an average of -$1,032,618,089 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Korea Electric Power ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.56.

Earnings analysis for Korea Electric Power ADR [KEP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Korea Electric Power ADR go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Korea Electric Power ADR [KEP]

The top three institutional holders of KEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.