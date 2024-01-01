Koppers Holdings Inc [KOP] Stock trading around $51.22 per share: What’s Next?

Koppers Holdings Inc [NYSE: KOP] traded at a low on 12/29/23, posting a -1.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $51.22. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Koppers Named Among America’s Most Responsible Companies By Newsweek for Fourth Consecutive Year.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds, has been named as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine for the fourth consecutive year in 2024. Koppers ranked No. 124 out of 600 finalists and No. 13 out of 51 companies in the Materials & Chemicals category.

“Koppers is proud to again earn a space on this impressive list – a testament to the ongoing strength of our sustainability strategy, guided by our values of People, Planet and Performance,” said Leslie Hyde, Koppers Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. “We have continued to take significant steps to embed sustainability more deeply across all aspects of our business operations and achieve a growing sense of ownership among employees at all levels. We thank our 2,100 global employees whose work drives our accomplishments.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 91936 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Koppers Holdings Inc stands at 2.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.73%.

The market cap for KOP stock reached $1.07 billion, with 20.76 million shares outstanding and 19.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 139.04K shares, KOP reached a trading volume of 91936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Koppers Holdings Inc [KOP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOP shares is $47.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Koppers Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koppers Holdings Inc is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

How has KOP stock performed recently?

Koppers Holdings Inc [KOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, KOP shares gained by 14.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.35 for Koppers Holdings Inc [KOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.72, while it was recorded at 51.35 for the last single week of trading, and 37.17 for the last 200 days.

Koppers Holdings Inc [KOP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Koppers Holdings Inc [KOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.15 and a Gross Margin at +14.90. Koppers Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.23.

Return on Total Capital for KOP is now 10.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Koppers Holdings Inc [KOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 226.46. Additionally, KOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 221.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Koppers Holdings Inc [KOP] managed to generate an average of $30,203 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Koppers Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 2.24.

Earnings analysis for Koppers Holdings Inc [KOP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Koppers Holdings Inc go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for Koppers Holdings Inc [KOP]

