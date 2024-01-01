KB Financial Group Inc ADR [KB] gain 7.01% so far this year. What now?

KB Financial Group Inc ADR [NYSE: KB] traded at a low on 12/29/23, posting a -1.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $41.37. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 2:12 AM that MUSINSA Launches US Marketing Campaign at Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival.

Seoul-based Leading Fashion Platform partners with 88rising’s prominent music festival in LA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 85829 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KB Financial Group Inc ADR stands at 0.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.22%.

The market cap for KB stock reached $15.82 billion, with 389.63 million shares outstanding and 382.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 178.62K shares, KB reached a trading volume of 85829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KB Financial Group Inc ADR [KB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KB shares is $52.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KB stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for KB Financial Group Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Financial Group Inc ADR is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for KB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for KB in the course of the last twelve months was 3.51.

How has KB stock performed recently?

KB Financial Group Inc ADR [KB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.91. With this latest performance, KB shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.98 for KB Financial Group Inc ADR [KB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.23, while it was recorded at 40.99 for the last single week of trading, and 38.87 for the last 200 days.

KB Financial Group Inc ADR [KB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KB Financial Group Inc ADR [KB] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.89. KB Financial Group Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.71.

Return on Total Capital for KB is now 3.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KB Financial Group Inc ADR [KB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 331.09. Additionally, KB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.19.

KB Financial Group Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

Earnings analysis for KB Financial Group Inc ADR [KB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Financial Group Inc ADR go to 12.80%.

Insider trade positions for KB Financial Group Inc ADR [KB]

The top three institutional holders of KB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.