JP Morgan lifts Stoke Therapeutics Inc [STOK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Stoke Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: STOK] price plunged by -2.59 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Stoke Therapeutics Presents Data From Multiple Studies of Children and Adolescents With Dravet Syndrome at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) 2023 Annual Meeting.

– Data from clinical studies of STK-001 demonstrated clinical benefit for patients ages 2 to 18 years old, including reductions in seizures and improvements in cognition and behavior that support the potential for disease modification –.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

– Analysis of 72 patients treated in STK-001 clinical trials suggests that higher STK-001 drug exposure in brain leads to greater seizure reductions –.

A sum of 90991 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 229.16K shares. Stoke Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $5.50 and dropped to a low of $5.23 until finishing in the latest session at $5.26.

The one-year STOK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.79. The average equity rating for STOK stock is currently 1.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Stoke Therapeutics Inc [STOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STOK shares is $19.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STOK stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Stoke Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stoke Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for STOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81.

STOK Stock Performance Analysis:

Stoke Therapeutics Inc [STOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, STOK shares gained by 36.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.72 for Stoke Therapeutics Inc [STOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.38, while it was recorded at 5.32 for the last single week of trading, and 7.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stoke Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stoke Therapeutics Inc [STOK] shares currently have an operating margin of -841.24 and a Gross Margin at +71.50. Stoke Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -814.73.

Return on Total Capital for STOK is now -50.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stoke Therapeutics Inc [STOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.75. Additionally, STOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stoke Therapeutics Inc [STOK] managed to generate an average of -$863,821 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Stoke Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.13 and a Current Ratio set at 9.13.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc [STOK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STOK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STOK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.