Jefferies slashes price target on Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM] – find out why.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NYSE: NMM] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $27.96 at the close of the session, down -0.11%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 8:04 AM that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023.

Revenue:.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. stock is now 7.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NMM Stock saw the intraday high of $28.04 and lowest of $27.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.80, which means current price is +45.40% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 91.13K shares, NMM reached a trading volume of 92342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMM shares is $36.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for NMM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

How has NMM stock performed recently?

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, NMM shares gained by 9.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.14 for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.41, while it was recorded at 28.12 for the last single week of trading, and 23.06 for the last 200 days.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.18 and a Gross Margin at +68.51. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.89.

Return on Total Capital for NMM is now 11.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.88. Additionally, NMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 2.71.

Earnings analysis for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. go to 33.08%.

Insider trade positions for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM]

The top three institutional holders of NMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.