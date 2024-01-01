Janney lifts Columbia Financial, Inc [CLBK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Columbia Financial, Inc [NASDAQ: CLBK] slipped around -0.41 points on Friday, while shares priced at $19.28 at the close of the session, down -2.08%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $29.5 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $64.3 million, or $0.61 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 reflected lower net interest income, mainly due to an increase in interest expense, lower non-interest income, which was primarily due to a $10.8 million loss on the sale of available for sale securities included in the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and higher non-interest expense, partially offset by a lower provision for credit losses and a lower income tax expense. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported core net income of $40.7 million, a decrease of $28.0 million, or 40.8%, compared to core net income of $68.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Columbia Financial, Inc stock is now -10.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLBK Stock saw the intraday high of $19.71 and lowest of $19.235 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.23, which means current price is +36.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 83.66K shares, CLBK reached a trading volume of 77037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Columbia Financial, Inc [CLBK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLBK shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLBK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Columbia Financial, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Financial, Inc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLBK in the course of the last twelve months was 21.19.

How has CLBK stock performed recently?

Columbia Financial, Inc [CLBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, CLBK shares gained by 15.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.21 for Columbia Financial, Inc [CLBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.46, while it was recorded at 19.57 for the last single week of trading, and 17.28 for the last 200 days.

Columbia Financial, Inc [CLBK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbia Financial, Inc [CLBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.15. Columbia Financial, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Total Capital for CLBK is now 6.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Columbia Financial, Inc [CLBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.74. Additionally, CLBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Columbia Financial, Inc [CLBK] managed to generate an average of $115,205 per employee.Columbia Financial, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.04.

Insider trade positions for Columbia Financial, Inc [CLBK]

The top three institutional holders of CLBK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CLBK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CLBK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.