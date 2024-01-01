James Hardie Industries plc ADR [JHX] Is Currently 0.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

James Hardie Industries plc ADR [NYSE: JHX] gained 0.73% or 0.28 points to close at $38.67 with a heavy trading volume of 84485 shares. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM that James Hardie Industries Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results.

Record Adjusted Net Income of US$178.9 Million.

It opened the trading session at $38.75, the shares rose to $39.005 and dropped to $38.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JHX points out that the company has recorded 43.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -119.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 57.79K shares, JHX reached to a volume of 84485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about James Hardie Industries plc ADR [JHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JHX shares is $35.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for James Hardie Industries plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for James Hardie Industries plc ADR is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for JHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for JHX in the course of the last twelve months was 61.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for JHX stock

James Hardie Industries plc ADR [JHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, JHX shares gained by 22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.81 for James Hardie Industries plc ADR [JHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.12, while it was recorded at 38.26 for the last single week of trading, and 27.11 for the last 200 days.

James Hardie Industries plc ADR [JHX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and James Hardie Industries plc ADR [JHX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.68 and a Gross Margin at +34.74. James Hardie Industries plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.56.

Return on Total Capital for JHX is now 31.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, James Hardie Industries plc ADR [JHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.77. Additionally, JHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.76.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.James Hardie Industries plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

James Hardie Industries plc ADR [JHX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for James Hardie Industries plc ADR go to 10.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at James Hardie Industries plc ADR [JHX]

The top three institutional holders of JHX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JHX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JHX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.