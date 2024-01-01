Iteris Inc. [ITI] stock Downgrade by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $4.50

Iteris Inc. [NASDAQ: ITI] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.36 during the day while it closed the day at $5.20. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Iteris Launches Cutting-Edge Integrated Detection and Connected Vehicle System for Safety Applications.

Vantage CV™ is a complete connected vehicle system that increases safety and offers seamless integration with Iteris vehicle and pedestrian detection devices.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced the launch of Vantage CV™, an integrated detection and connected vehicle (CV) system for safer intersections.

Iteris Inc. stock has also gained 5.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ITI stock has inclined by 25.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.31% and gained 67.20% year-on date.

The market cap for ITI stock reached $222.66 million, with 42.81 million shares outstanding and 41.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 91.58K shares, ITI reached a trading volume of 99716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Iteris Inc. [ITI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Iteris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iteris Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ITI stock trade performance evaluation

Iteris Inc. [ITI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.26. With this latest performance, ITI shares gained by 24.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.65 for Iteris Inc. [ITI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.45, while it was recorded at 5.25 for the last single week of trading, and 4.39 for the last 200 days.

Iteris Inc. [ITI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iteris Inc. [ITI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.85 and a Gross Margin at +24.98. Iteris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.52.

Return on Total Capital for ITI is now -17.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iteris Inc. [ITI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.86. Additionally, ITI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iteris Inc. [ITI] managed to generate an average of -$33,011 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Iteris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Iteris Inc. [ITI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iteris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Iteris Inc. [ITI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ITI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ITI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ITI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.