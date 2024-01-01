HarborOne Bancorp Inc. [HONE] Stock trading around $11.98 per share: What’s Next?

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: HONE] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.44 during the day while it closed the day at $11.98. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Cash Dividend.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HONE), the holding company of HarborOne Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share, to be paid on January 18, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 4, 2024.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. stock has also loss -0.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HONE stock has inclined by 25.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.02% and lost -13.81% year-on date.

The market cap for HONE stock reached $548.32 million, with 48.96 million shares outstanding and 39.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 128.25K shares, HONE reached a trading volume of 85768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HarborOne Bancorp Inc. [HONE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HONE shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HONE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for HONE in the course of the last twelve months was 7.97.

HONE stock trade performance evaluation

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. [HONE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, HONE shares gained by 7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.78 for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. [HONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.95, while it was recorded at 12.18 for the last single week of trading, and 10.14 for the last 200 days.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. [HONE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.08.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. [HONE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HONE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HONE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HONE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.