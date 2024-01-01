Hanover Insurance Group Inc [THG] stock Initiated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $135

Hanover Insurance Group Inc [NYSE: THG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.79%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue Fourth Quarter Financial Results on January 31.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) expects to issue its fourth quarter and full-year financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The company expects to webcast a discussion of its results on Thursday, February 1, at 10:00 a.m. ET, through its website at hanover.com.

Over the last 12 months, THG stock dropped by -10.21%. The one-year Hanover Insurance Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.71. The average equity rating for THG stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.34 billion, with 35.60 million shares outstanding and 35.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 193.80K shares, THG stock reached a trading volume of 83456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hanover Insurance Group Inc [THG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THG shares is $133.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THG stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Hanover Insurance Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanover Insurance Group Inc is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for THG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for THG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.57.

THG Stock Performance Analysis:

Hanover Insurance Group Inc [THG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, THG shares dropped by -0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for Hanover Insurance Group Inc [THG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.32, while it was recorded at 121.39 for the last single week of trading, and 116.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hanover Insurance Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanover Insurance Group Inc [THG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26. Hanover Insurance Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for THG is now 0.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanover Insurance Group Inc [THG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.64. Additionally, THG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanover Insurance Group Inc [THG] managed to generate an average of $25,391 per employee.Hanover Insurance Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.35.

THG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanover Insurance Group Inc go to 36.80%.

Hanover Insurance Group Inc [THG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of THG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in THG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in THG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.