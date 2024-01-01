Hanmi Financial Corp. [HAFC] fell -21.62% so far this year. What now?

Hanmi Financial Corp. [NASDAQ: HAFC] loss -2.66% or -0.53 points to close at $19.40 with a heavy trading volume of 76591 shares. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Hanmi Bank Celebrates Grand Opening of Its New Dublin, CA Branch with Local Community.

It opened the trading session at $19.85, the shares rose to $19.85 and dropped to $19.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HAFC points out that the company has recorded 29.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 181.28K shares, HAFC reached to a volume of 76591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hanmi Financial Corp. [HAFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAFC shares is $19.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Hanmi Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanmi Financial Corp. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAFC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.11.

Trading performance analysis for HAFC stock

Hanmi Financial Corp. [HAFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, HAFC shares gained by 17.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.40 for Hanmi Financial Corp. [HAFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.06, while it was recorded at 19.84 for the last single week of trading, and 16.83 for the last 200 days.

Hanmi Financial Corp. [HAFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanmi Financial Corp. [HAFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.71. Hanmi Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.75.

Return on Total Capital for HAFC is now 12.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanmi Financial Corp. [HAFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.14. Additionally, HAFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanmi Financial Corp. [HAFC] managed to generate an average of $161,596 per employee.Hanmi Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

Hanmi Financial Corp. [HAFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanmi Financial Corp. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hanmi Financial Corp. [HAFC]

The top three institutional holders of HAFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HAFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HAFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.