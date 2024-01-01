Hagerty Inc [HGTY] moved down -1.64: Why It’s Important

Hagerty Inc [NYSE: HGTY] loss -1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $7.80 price per share at the time. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that The 10 Collector Cars to Watch Next Year: Hagerty Announces 2024 Bull Market List.

Hagerty, Inc., (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive enthusiast brand and leading specialty vehicle insurance provider, announced today its 2024 U.S. Bull Market list, an annual selection of wide-ranging enthusiast vehicles best poised to increase in value over the next year. Now in its 7th year, the list is compiled by the brand’s automotive intelligence team using a suite of data from public and private sales, insurance valuations and historic trends. For more details on Hagerty Bull Market and the cars included, click here.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

“Bull Market is meant to empower enthusiasts to buy or sell cars with confidence in order to maximize the joy of ownership,” said Larry Webster, Hagerty Senior Vice President of Media and Editorial. “It serves as the ultimate compass, steering enthusiasts towards discovering, acquiring and enjoying their dream vehicles without all the stress associated with depreciation.”.

Hagerty Inc represents 83.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $659.80 million with the latest information. HGTY stock price has been found in the range of $7.71 to $7.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 61.00K shares, HGTY reached a trading volume of 91763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hagerty Inc [HGTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HGTY shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HGTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Hagerty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hagerty Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HGTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for HGTY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.73.

Trading performance analysis for HGTY stock

Hagerty Inc [HGTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, HGTY shares dropped by -8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HGTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.21 for Hagerty Inc [HGTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 7.92 for the last single week of trading, and 8.71 for the last 200 days.

Hagerty Inc [HGTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hagerty Inc [HGTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.89. Hagerty Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for HGTY is now -5.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 125.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hagerty Inc [HGTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 331.82. Additionally, HGTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 319.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hagerty Inc [HGTY] managed to generate an average of $17,117 per employee.Hagerty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hagerty Inc [HGTY]

The top three institutional holders of HGTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HGTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HGTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.