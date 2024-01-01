Graham Corp. [GHM] is 97.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Graham Corp. [NYSE: GHM] traded at a low on 12/29/23, posting a -2.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.97. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Graham Corporation To Webcast Presentation At The Noble Capital Markets 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference.

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) (“GHM” or the “Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries, today announced that Daniel J. Thoren, President and CEO, and Christopher J. Thome, Vice President – Finance and CFO, will present and host investor meetings at the Noble Capital Markets 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference in Boca Raton, FL on Monday, December 4, and Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

A webcast of the Graham presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at the Company’s investor relations website starting at 2:00pm ET on Tuesday, December 5.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 75984 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Graham Corp. stands at 3.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.64%.

The market cap for GHM stock reached $202.98 million, with 10.63 million shares outstanding and 10.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.16K shares, GHM reached a trading volume of 75984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Graham Corp. [GHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GHM shares is $22.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GHM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Graham Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graham Corp. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for GHM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

How has GHM stock performed recently?

Graham Corp. [GHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, GHM shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for Graham Corp. [GHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.62, while it was recorded at 19.26 for the last single week of trading, and 14.95 for the last 200 days.

Graham Corp. [GHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graham Corp. [GHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.80 and a Gross Margin at +15.47. Graham Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.23.

Return on Total Capital for GHM is now 1.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graham Corp. [GHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.02. Additionally, GHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graham Corp. [GHM] managed to generate an average of $682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Graham Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

Earnings analysis for Graham Corp. [GHM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graham Corp. go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for Graham Corp. [GHM]

The top three institutional holders of GHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GHM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GHM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.