GoHealth Inc [GOCO] Is Currently -6.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

GoHealth Inc [NASDAQ: GOCO] closed the trading session at $13.34 on 12/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.66, while the highest price level was $14.41. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that GoHealth to Present at the Noble Capital Markets 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference.

GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced the company will present at the Noble Capital Markets 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on GoHealth’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/. A replay will be available through the same link following the conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.66 percent and weekly performance of -12.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.52K shares, GOCO reached to a volume of 95097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOCO shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

GoHealth Inc [GOCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.24. With this latest performance, GOCO shares gained by 5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for GoHealth Inc [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.67, while it was recorded at 14.51 for the last single week of trading, and 15.50 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.51 and a Gross Margin at +53.35. GoHealth Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.54.

Return on Total Capital for GOCO is now -31.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoHealth Inc [GOCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 225.75. Additionally, GOCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoHealth Inc [GOCO] managed to generate an average of -$60,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

