Franklin Electric Co., Inc. [FELE] is 21.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. [NASDAQ: FELE] loss -0.79% on the last trading session, reaching $96.65 price per share at the time. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Franklin Water Treatment Acquires Assets of Action Manufacturing & Supply, Inc.

Don Line, President of Franklin Water Treatment commented: “We are excited to incorporate the business of Action Manufacturing & Supply into our existing business as we continue to strengthen and expand our channels and products in key geographic areas for water treatment. Action’s commitment to quality and reputation for service excellence aligns with Franklin’s customer-driven approach to our businesses.”.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. represents 46.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.46 billion with the latest information. FELE stock price has been found in the range of $96.41 to $97.971.

If compared to the average trading volume of 162.83K shares, FELE reached a trading volume of 88592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Franklin Electric Co., Inc. [FELE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FELE shares is $95.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FELE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FELE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for FELE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.09.

Trading performance analysis for FELE stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. [FELE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, FELE shares gained by 9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FELE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.15 for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. [FELE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.05, while it was recorded at 97.18 for the last single week of trading, and 93.31 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. [FELE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Electric Co., Inc. [FELE] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.87 and a Gross Margin at +33.83. Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.13.

Return on Total Capital for FELE is now 20.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. [FELE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.80. Additionally, FELE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. [FELE] managed to generate an average of $28,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 2.74.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. [FELE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FELE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. go to 13.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Franklin Electric Co., Inc. [FELE]

The top three institutional holders of FELE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FELE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FELE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.