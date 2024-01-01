For Stock Yards Bancorp Inc [SYBT], Analyst sees a drop to $73. What next?

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc [NASDAQ: SYBT] slipped around -0.42 points on Friday, while shares priced at $51.49 at the close of the session, down -0.81%. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Stock Yards Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Common Share.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $7.90 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.” For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit the Company’s website at www.syb.com.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc stock is now -20.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYBT Stock saw the intraday high of $52.8847 and lowest of $51.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.72, which means current price is +39.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 80.37K shares, SYBT reached a trading volume of 75413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stock Yards Bancorp Inc [SYBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYBT shares is $51.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYBT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.30.

How has SYBT stock performed recently?

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc [SYBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, SYBT shares gained by 14.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.05 for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc [SYBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.64, while it was recorded at 51.78 for the last single week of trading, and 46.01 for the last 200 days.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc [SYBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc [SYBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.50. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.77.

Return on Total Capital for SYBT is now 15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc [SYBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.49. Additionally, SYBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc [SYBT] managed to generate an average of $89,396 per employee.Stock Yards Bancorp Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

Earnings analysis for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc [SYBT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc [SYBT]

