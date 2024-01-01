For ModivCare Inc [MODV], Analyst sees a rise to $145. What next?

ModivCare Inc [NASDAQ: MODV] plunged by -$0.79 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $44.48 during the day while it closed the day at $43.99. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Modivcare to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Modivcare Inc., (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today announced that Heath Sampson, Modivcare’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:15 a.m. (PST). Management will also host investor meetings while attending the conference.

A link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation can be found on Modivcare’s Investor Relations website at Modivcare Inc. – Investor Overview. A replay of each presentation will be available for 30 days following the date of the presentation.

ModivCare Inc stock has also gained 3.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MODV stock has inclined by 39.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.70% and lost -50.98% year-on date.

The market cap for MODV stock reached $624.22 million, with 14.16 million shares outstanding and 13.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 171.60K shares, MODV reached a trading volume of 89264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODV shares is $75.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for ModivCare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ModivCare Inc is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

ModivCare Inc [MODV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.95. With this latest performance, MODV shares gained by 18.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.35 for ModivCare Inc [MODV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.16, while it was recorded at 44.51 for the last single week of trading, and 48.14 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ModivCare Inc [MODV] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.07 and a Gross Margin at +14.85. ModivCare Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.27.

Return on Total Capital for MODV is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ModivCare Inc [MODV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 287.99. Additionally, MODV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 285.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ModivCare Inc [MODV] managed to generate an average of -$1,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.ModivCare Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ModivCare Inc go to 6.99%.

The top three institutional holders of MODV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of