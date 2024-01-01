For Lennox International Inc [LII], Analyst sees a rise to $550. What next?

Lennox International Inc [NYSE: LII] closed the trading session at $447.52 on 12/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $445.97, while the highest price level was $450.96. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 10:17 AM that Lennox Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Meeting.

The board of directors of Lennox (NYSE: LII) voted to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 17, 2024, to stockholders of record as of December 29, 2023.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The company also announces that the 2024 Lennox annual meeting of stockholders is scheduled for May 16, 2024, for stockholders of record on March 25, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 87.07 percent and weekly performance of 0.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 312.99K shares, LII reached to a volume of 96497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lennox International Inc [LII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LII shares is $432.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LII stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Lennox International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennox International Inc is set at 9.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 99.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for LII in the course of the last twelve months was 39.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

LII stock trade performance evaluation

Lennox International Inc [LII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, LII shares gained by 11.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.05 for Lennox International Inc [LII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 405.09, while it was recorded at 446.82 for the last single week of trading, and 341.59 for the last 200 days.

Lennox International Inc [LII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennox International Inc [LII] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.78 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Lennox International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Total Capital for LII is now 47.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 53.01. Additionally, LII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 113.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lennox International Inc [LII] managed to generate an average of $37,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.Lennox International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lennox International Inc [LII] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennox International Inc go to 17.00%.

Lennox International Inc [LII]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LII stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LII stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LII stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.