For Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc [DFIN], Analyst sees a rise to $55. What next?

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc [NYSE: DFIN] plunged by -$0.82 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $63.85 during the day while it closed the day at $62.37. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM that DFIN to Participate in the CJS Securities 24th Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading global risk and compliance solutions company, announced today that company management will speak at the CJS Securities 24th Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on January 10, 2024 at 2:20 PM EST. The event will be held virtually and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations home page at investor.dfinsolutions.com.

For those unable to listen live, a webcast replay will be archived on DFIN’s Investor Relations website after the call.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc stock has also loss -0.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DFIN stock has inclined by 10.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.99% and gained 61.37% year-on date.

The market cap for DFIN stock reached $1.82 billion, with 28.90 million shares outstanding and 27.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 186.14K shares, DFIN reached a trading volume of 86473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFIN shares is $57.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFIN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc [DFIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, DFIN shares gained by 6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.19 for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc [DFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.50, while it was recorded at 63.18 for the last single week of trading, and 49.25 for the last 200 days.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc [DFIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc [DFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.31 and a Gross Margin at +50.04. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.30.

Return on Total Capital for DFIN is now 27.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc [DFIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.07. Additionally, DFIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc [DFIN] managed to generate an average of $47,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc [DFIN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DFIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc go to 10.00%.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc [DFIN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DFIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.