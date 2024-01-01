For Delta Apparel Inc. [DLA], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Delta Apparel Inc. [AMEX: DLA] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.40 during the day while it closed the day at $7.13. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM that Delta Apparel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results.

Enhanced Cost Structure and Operating Landscape Pave Way for Growth.

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear, lifestyle apparel, and on-demand digital print strategies, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2023.

Delta Apparel Inc. stock has also loss -2.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DLA stock has inclined by 7.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.97% and lost -32.80% year-on date.

The market cap for DLA stock reached $49.91 million, with 7.00 million shares outstanding and 5.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.81K shares, DLA reached a trading volume of 83516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Delta Apparel Inc. [DLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLA shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLA stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Delta Apparel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Apparel Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

DLA stock trade performance evaluation

Delta Apparel Inc. [DLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, DLA shares dropped by -18.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.69 for Delta Apparel Inc. [DLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.20, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 9.13 for the last 200 days.

Delta Apparel Inc. [DLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Apparel Inc. [DLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.75 and a Gross Margin at +13.00. Delta Apparel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.00.

Return on Total Capital for DLA is now -5.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Apparel Inc. [DLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.04. Additionally, DLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Delta Apparel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 2.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Delta Apparel Inc. [DLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Apparel Inc. go to 15.00%.

Delta Apparel Inc. [DLA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.