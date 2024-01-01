For ATN International Inc [ATNI], Analyst sees a rise to $52. What next?

ATN International Inc [NASDAQ: ATNI] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.98 during the day while it closed the day at $38.97. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM that ATN International Board of Directors Expands Share Repurchase Program to $25 Million and Increases Dividend by 14%.

“As we approach 2024, we are moving into the final and smallest phase of ATN’s three-year infrastructure expansion plan, positioning us to increase direct capital returns to shareholders,” said Michael Prior, ATN’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The Board’s decision to expand the share repurchase plan and increase our quarterly dividend reflects their continued confidence in our ability to execute our strategic plan that has produced strong and reliable operating cash flows, sustainable growth across our markets, and a healthy balance sheet. Going forward, we remain committed to a balanced capital allocation strategy. This includes seeking the highest total return opportunities for shareholders across acquisitions, internal investments, share repurchases and dividends, while remaining prudent in how we manage our net debt position.”.

ATN International Inc stock has also gained 6.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATNI stock has inclined by 23.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.48% and lost -13.99% year-on date.

The market cap for ATNI stock reached $600.92 million, with 15.76 million shares outstanding and 10.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 61.14K shares, ATNI reached a trading volume of 81319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ATN International Inc [ATNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNI shares is $47.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ATN International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATN International Inc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76.

ATNI stock trade performance evaluation

ATN International Inc [ATNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.21. With this latest performance, ATNI shares gained by 30.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.61 for ATN International Inc [ATNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.04, while it was recorded at 38.54 for the last single week of trading, and 35.88 for the last 200 days.

ATN International Inc [ATNI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ATN International Inc [ATNI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.36 and a Gross Margin at +34.30. ATN International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.78.

Return on Total Capital for ATNI is now 1.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ATN International Inc [ATNI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.45. Additionally, ATNI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ATN International Inc [ATNI] managed to generate an average of -$2,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.ATN International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ATN International Inc [ATNI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATNI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATN International Inc go to 20.00%.

ATN International Inc [ATNI]: Institutional Ownership

