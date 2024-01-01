Fair, Isaac Corp. [FICO] moved down -0.46: Why It’s Important

Fair, Isaac Corp. [NYSE: FICO] closed the trading session at $1164.01 on 12/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1,155.265, while the highest price level was $1,176.22. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that FICO Granted 10 New Patents to Improve Decision-Making for Enterprises.

FICO patents demonstrate innovation in decisioning, responsible AI and the operationalization of analytics to enable better customer experiences.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 94.46 percent and weekly performance of -0.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 197.98K shares, FICO reached to a volume of 96283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fair, Isaac Corp. [FICO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FICO shares is $1057.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FICO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fair, Isaac Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fair, Isaac Corp. is set at 22.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for FICO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for FICO in the course of the last twelve months was 61.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.51.

FICO stock trade performance evaluation

Fair, Isaac Corp. [FICO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, FICO shares gained by 8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FICO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.92 for Fair, Isaac Corp. [FICO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,038.41, while it was recorded at 1,167.49 for the last single week of trading, and 860.96 for the last 200 days.

Fair, Isaac Corp. [FICO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fair, Isaac Corp. [FICO] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.34 and a Gross Margin at +79.38. Fair, Isaac Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.37.

Return on Total Capital for FICO is now 55.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.88. Additionally, FICO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 117.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fair, Isaac Corp. [FICO] managed to generate an average of $124,276 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Fair, Isaac Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fair, Isaac Corp. [FICO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FICO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fair, Isaac Corp. go to 19.18%.

Fair, Isaac Corp. [FICO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FICO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FICO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FICO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.