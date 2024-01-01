Evercore ISI slashes price target on Smart Sand Inc [SND] – find out why.

Smart Sand Inc [NASDAQ: SND] closed the trading session at $1.93 on 12/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.91, while the highest price level was $1.94. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

3Q 2023 total tons sold of approximately 1.2 million.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.82 percent and weekly performance of 2.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 137.51K shares, SND reached to a volume of 83137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Smart Sand Inc [SND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SND shares is $2.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Smart Sand Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smart Sand Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for SND in the course of the last twelve months was 3.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

SND stock trade performance evaluation

Smart Sand Inc [SND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, SND shares dropped by -2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for Smart Sand Inc [SND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0007, while it was recorded at 1.9260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8767 for the last 200 days.

Smart Sand Inc [SND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smart Sand Inc [SND] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.22 and a Gross Margin at +4.85. Smart Sand Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.27.

Return on Total Capital for SND is now -1.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smart Sand Inc [SND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.29. Additionally, SND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smart Sand Inc [SND] managed to generate an average of -$2,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Smart Sand Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Smart Sand Inc [SND] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smart Sand Inc go to -2.60%.

Smart Sand Inc [SND]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.