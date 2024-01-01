Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [RDY] Is Currently -0.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [NYSE: RDY] loss -0.26% or -0.18 points to close at $69.58 with a heavy trading volume of 78174 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 7:49 AM that Dr. Reddy’s becomes first Indian pharma company to debut on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

Company also secures ‘Gold Medal’ status from global sustainability ratings agency, EcoVadis.

In a first for Indian pharma, Dr. Reddy’s is featured in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 2023.

It opened the trading session at $69.53, the shares rose to $69.81 and dropped to $69.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RDY points out that the company has recorded 10.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 267.47K shares, RDY reached to a volume of 78174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [RDY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDY shares is $67.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDY stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.91.

Trading performance analysis for RDY stock

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [RDY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, RDY shares gained by 2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.27 for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [RDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.94, while it was recorded at 68.42 for the last single week of trading, and 63.77 for the last 200 days.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [RDY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [RDY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.24 and a Gross Margin at +54.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Total Capital for RDY is now 22.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [RDY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.83. Additionally, RDY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [RDY] managed to generate an average of $1,742,528 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 2.59.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [RDY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR go to 0.21%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [RDY]

The top three institutional holders of RDY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RDY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RDY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.