Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] is 95.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Digimarc Corporation [NASDAQ: DMRC] closed the trading session at $36.12 on 12/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.06, while the highest price level was $38.51. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that NBC News Correspondent Jacob Ward to Moderate Forum on Safeguarding AI Hosted by Secretary Janet Napolitano, the Center for Security in Politics at the University of California, Berkeley, and Digimarc.

Jacob Ward, NBC News correspondent, will moderate the January 22 public forum on “Safeguarding the Development of Artificial Intelligence” hosted by the Center for Security in Politics. The public forum panel discussion will cover the impact of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) on election security at the start of a highly contentious election year, issues of digital content authenticity and misinformation, as well as threats to copyright ownership and intellectual property posed by GenAI. As a correspondent for NBC News, Ward covers the intersection of technology, human behavior, and social change for Nightly News, the TODAY Show, and MSNBC.

To register and learn more about the public forum on “Safeguarding the Development of Artificial Intelligence” see below.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 95.35 percent and weekly performance of 3.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 102.35K shares, DMRC reached to a volume of 93319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Digimarc Corporation [DMRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMRC shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMRC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Digimarc Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digimarc Corporation is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for DMRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

DMRC stock trade performance evaluation

Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, DMRC shares gained by 8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.20 for Digimarc Corporation [DMRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.01, while it was recorded at 37.00 for the last single week of trading, and 28.81 for the last 200 days.

Digimarc Corporation [DMRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.18 and a Gross Margin at +45.32. Digimarc Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -198.03.

Return on Total Capital for DMRC is now -74.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.09. Additionally, DMRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] managed to generate an average of -$215,877 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Digimarc Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.32 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DMRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digimarc Corporation go to 20.00%.

Digimarc Corporation [DMRC]: Institutional Ownership

