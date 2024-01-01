Dave Inc [DAVE] Revenue clocked in at $245.57 million, down -9.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Dave Inc [NASDAQ: DAVE] price plunged by -3.40 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Dave Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Raises 2023 Guidance for Non-GAAP Revenue, Non-GAAP Variable Margin and Adjusted EBITDA, Implying Adjusted EBITDA Profitability in Q4 2023 at the Midpoint of the RangeQ3 GAAP Revenue up 7% Q/Q to $65.8 Million; Q3 Non-GAAP Variable Profit up 13% Q/QQ3 Net Loss Improves by 47% Q/Q; Adj. EBITDA Loss Improves 81% Q/Q to $2.5 Million.

A sum of 86594 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.13K shares. Dave Inc shares reached a high of $8.58 and dropped to a low of $7.89 until finishing in the latest session at $8.39.

The one-year DAVE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.48. The average equity rating for DAVE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dave Inc [DAVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAVE shares is $6.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAVE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dave Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAVE in the course of the last twelve months was 7.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.98.

DAVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Dave Inc [DAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, DAVE shares gained by 35.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.51 for Dave Inc [DAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.46, while it was recorded at 8.42 for the last single week of trading, and 6.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dave Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dave Inc [DAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.61 and a Gross Margin at +33.91. Dave Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.93.

Return on Total Capital for DAVE is now -52.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dave Inc [DAVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.18. Additionally, DAVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dave Inc [DAVE] managed to generate an average of -$402,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Dave Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.98 and a Current Ratio set at 7.98.

Dave Inc [DAVE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DAVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DAVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.