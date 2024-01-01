CVR Partners LP [UAN] Revenue clocked in at $752.09 million, down -34.88% YTD: What’s Next?

CVR Partners LP [NYSE: UAN] price plunged by -2.82 percent to reach at -$1.9. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:45 PM that CVR Partners Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Announces a Cash Distribution of $1.55.

“CVR Partners posted solid operating results for the 2023 third quarter driven by safe, reliable operations with a combined ammonia production rate of 99 percent,” said Mark Pytosh, Chief Executive Officer of CVR Partners’ general partner. “Harvest is nearly complete and demand for fall ammonia application has been strong.

A sum of 96941 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 50.47K shares. CVR Partners LP shares reached a high of $67.90 and dropped to a low of $64.7603 until finishing in the latest session at $65.50.

The one-year UAN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -74.67. The average equity rating for UAN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CVR Partners LP [UAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAN shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for CVR Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVR Partners LP is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

UAN Stock Performance Analysis:

CVR Partners LP [UAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.95. With this latest performance, UAN shares dropped by -5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.87 for CVR Partners LP [UAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.75, while it was recorded at 67.70 for the last single week of trading, and 82.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVR Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVR Partners LP [UAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.39 and a Gross Margin at +42.17. CVR Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.32.

Return on Total Capital for UAN is now 33.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVR Partners LP [UAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.43. Additionally, UAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVR Partners LP [UAN] managed to generate an average of $956,003 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.CVR Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

UAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVR Partners LP go to 8.00%.

CVR Partners LP [UAN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.