Craig Hallum lifts Motorcar Parts of America Inc. [MPAA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. [NASDAQ: MPAA] slipped around -0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.34 at the close of the session, down -0.85%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Motorcar Parts of America Extends Credit Facility Maturity With PNC Bank.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq:MPAA) today announced it has extended the maturity date of the company’s $238.62 million revolver credit facility led by PNC Bank, N.A. to December 2028, with enhancements that provide working capital flexibility, liquidity, and other favorable terms — including opportunities to benefit from reduced interest rates.

As previously disclosed, the company paid down its outstanding $11.25 million term loan during its fiscal 2024 second quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. stock is now -21.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MPAA Stock saw the intraday high of $9.57 and lowest of $9.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.87, which means current price is +119.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 84.54K shares, MPAA reached a trading volume of 87618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Motorcar Parts of America Inc. [MPAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPAA shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPAA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has MPAA stock performed recently?

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. [MPAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.88. With this latest performance, MPAA shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.70 for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. [MPAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.62, while it was recorded at 9.32 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. [MPAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. [MPAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.20 and a Gross Margin at +17.88. Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.62.

Return on Total Capital for MPAA is now 6.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. [MPAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.27. Additionally, MPAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. [MPAA] managed to generate an average of -$751 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

Earnings analysis for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. [MPAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. [MPAA]

