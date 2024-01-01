Cowen lifts FreightCar America Inc [RAIL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FreightCar America Inc [NASDAQ: RAIL] gained 1.12% on the last trading session, reaching $2.70 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM that FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Company delivers another strong quarterly gross margin with further expansion.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Reaffirms EBITDA guidance; adjusts full year revenue and railcar delivery guidance down.

FreightCar America Inc represents 17.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $48.33 million with the latest information. RAIL stock price has been found in the range of $2.68 to $2.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 35.18K shares, RAIL reached a trading volume of 75871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FreightCar America Inc [RAIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAIL shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAIL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for FreightCar America Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FreightCar America Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for RAIL stock

FreightCar America Inc [RAIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.30. With this latest performance, RAIL shares gained by 13.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.21 for FreightCar America Inc [RAIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 2.78 for the last 200 days.

FreightCar America Inc [RAIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FreightCar America Inc [RAIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.66 and a Gross Margin at +7.08. FreightCar America Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.65.

Return on Total Capital for RAIL is now -2.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.99. Additionally, RAIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 128.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FreightCar America Inc [RAIL] managed to generate an average of -$27,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.82.FreightCar America Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.85.

FreightCar America Inc [RAIL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FreightCar America Inc go to 3.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at FreightCar America Inc [RAIL]

The top three institutional holders of RAIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RAIL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RAIL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.