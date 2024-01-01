Concord Acquisition Corp. II [CNDA] moved down -0.38: Why It’s Important

Concord Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE: CNDA] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.38 at the close of the session, down -0.38%.

Concord Acquisition Corp. II stock is now 4.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNDA Stock saw the intraday high of $10.41 and lowest of $10.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.90, which means current price is +4.32% above from all time high which was touched on 08/25/23.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 59.68K shares, CNDA reached a trading volume of 76166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Concord Acquisition Corp. II [CNDA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Concord Acquisition Corp. II is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has CNDA stock performed recently?

Concord Acquisition Corp. II [CNDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, CNDA shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.98 for Concord Acquisition Corp. II [CNDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.36, while it was recorded at 10.40 for the last single week of trading, and 10.26 for the last 200 days.

Concord Acquisition Corp. II [CNDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CNDA is now -0.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Concord Acquisition Corp. II [CNDA] managed to generate an average of $7,260,444 per employee.Concord Acquisition Corp. II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.28.

Insider trade positions for Concord Acquisition Corp. II [CNDA]

The top three institutional holders of CNDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.