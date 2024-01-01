Compass Point slashes price target on Centerspace [CSR] – find out why.

Centerspace [NYSE: CSR] price plunged by -1.90 percent to reach at -$1.13. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND.

NYSE: CSR. Centerspace’s Board of Trustees announced today that it has declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.73 per share/unit, payable on January 12, 2024, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023.

The Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: CSR PRC), payable on December 29, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

A sum of 94950 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 93.01K shares. Centerspace shares reached a high of $59.43 and dropped to a low of $58.07 until finishing in the latest session at $58.20.

The one-year CSR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.78. The average equity rating for CSR stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Centerspace [CSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSR shares is $61.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Centerspace shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centerspace is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.00.

CSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Centerspace [CSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, CSR shares gained by 8.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.17 for Centerspace [CSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.85, while it was recorded at 58.52 for the last single week of trading, and 58.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centerspace Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centerspace [CSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.02 and a Gross Margin at +12.84. Centerspace’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.25.

Return on Total Capital for CSR is now 0.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centerspace [CSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.05. Additionally, CSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centerspace [CSR] managed to generate an average of -$28,597 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

CSR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centerspace go to 6.00%.

Centerspace [CSR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CSR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CSR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.