Columbus Mckinnon Corp. [CMCO] Revenue clocked in at $978.11 million, up 20.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Columbus Mckinnon Corp. [NASDAQ: CMCO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.22% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.18%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual December Small-Cap Conference.

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 6-7, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com

Over the last 12 months, CMCO stock rose by 22.47%. The one-year Columbus Mckinnon Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.96. The average equity rating for CMCO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.12 billion, with 28.61 million shares outstanding and 28.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 109.14K shares, CMCO stock reached a trading volume of 95766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Columbus Mckinnon Corp. [CMCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCO shares is $48.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Columbus Mckinnon Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbus Mckinnon Corp. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCO in the course of the last twelve months was 18.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

CMCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Columbus Mckinnon Corp. [CMCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, CMCO shares gained by 11.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.14 for Columbus Mckinnon Corp. [CMCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.20, while it was recorded at 39.60 for the last single week of trading, and 36.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbus Mckinnon Corp. [CMCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.78 and a Gross Margin at +34.09. Columbus Mckinnon Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.17.

Return on Total Capital for CMCO is now 7.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Columbus Mckinnon Corp. [CMCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.09. Additionally, CMCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Columbus Mckinnon Corp. [CMCO] managed to generate an average of $14,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Columbus Mckinnon Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.94.

CMCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbus Mckinnon Corp. go to 23.00%.

Columbus Mckinnon Corp. [CMCO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CMCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of