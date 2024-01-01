ClearOne Inc [CLRO] moved up 1.07: Why It’s Important

ClearOne Inc [NASDAQ: CLRO] closed the trading session at $1.08 on 12/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.99, while the highest price level was $1.0902. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 9:10 AM that ClearOne Announces Significant Balance Sheet Improvements.

– Eliminated Remaining Debt With Final $1 Million Payment on Senior Secured Convertible Notes -.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

– Current Cash Balance Increased to Over $23.1 Million, With an Additional $4 Million Expected in Q1 2024 -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.73 percent and weekly performance of 28.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 34.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.90K shares, CLRO reached to a volume of 115788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ClearOne Inc [CLRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLRO shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Singular Research have made an estimate for ClearOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as BUY – Long-Term, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ClearOne Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLRO in the course of the last twelve months was 0.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.26.

CLRO stock trade performance evaluation

ClearOne Inc [CLRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.74. With this latest performance, CLRO shares gained by 34.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.08 for ClearOne Inc [CLRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7658, while it was recorded at 0.9353 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0084 for the last 200 days.

ClearOne Inc [CLRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ClearOne Inc [CLRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.65 and a Gross Margin at +37.52. ClearOne Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +81.56.

Return on Total Capital for CLRO is now -10.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ClearOne Inc [CLRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.56. Additionally, CLRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ClearOne Inc [CLRO] managed to generate an average of $250,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.ClearOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.26 and a Current Ratio set at 7.88.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ClearOne Inc [CLRO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ClearOne Inc go to 13.00%.

ClearOne Inc [CLRO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CLRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CLRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CLRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.