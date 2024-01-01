Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc [REFI] stock Downgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $16

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc [NASDAQ: REFI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.81% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.71%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.47 for the Fourth Quarter of 2023.

Declares Special Dividend of $0.29 per common share for 2023 Tax Year.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, REFI stock rose by 6.42%. The one-year Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.01. The average equity rating for REFI stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $294.15 million, with 17.77 million shares outstanding and 15.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 78.98K shares, REFI stock reached a trading volume of 96485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc [REFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REFI shares is $18.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for REFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for REFI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.77.

REFI Stock Performance Analysis:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc [REFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, REFI shares gained by 5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.77 for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc [REFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.37, while it was recorded at 16.66 for the last single week of trading, and 14.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc [REFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.82 and a Gross Margin at +87.25. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.74.

Return on Total Capital for REFI is now 11.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc [REFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.97. Additionally, REFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 73.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc [REFI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of REFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in REFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in REFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.