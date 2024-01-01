Chemed Corp. [CHE] Is Currently 0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chemed Corp. [NYSE: CHE] gained 0.07% or 0.43 points to close at $584.75 with a heavy trading volume of 81756 shares. The company report on December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Chemed Corporation to Present at the 42nd Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today announced that it will deliver a presentation at the 42nd Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m. PST at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Chemed website at www.chemed.com (Investor Relations). The webcast replay will be available approximately three hours after the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

It opened the trading session at $581.61, the shares rose to $586.82 and dropped to $579.885, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHE points out that the company has recorded 7.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 76.01K shares, CHE reached to a volume of 81756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chemed Corp. [CHE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHE shares is $624.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Chemed Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chemed Corp. is set at 7.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHE in the course of the last twelve months was 33.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for CHE stock

Chemed Corp. [CHE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, CHE shares gained by 3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for Chemed Corp. [CHE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 571.63, while it was recorded at 588.79 for the last single week of trading, and 540.92 for the last 200 days.

Chemed Corp. [CHE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chemed Corp. [CHE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.26 and a Gross Margin at +33.06. Chemed Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for CHE is now 34.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chemed Corp. [CHE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.93. Additionally, CHE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chemed Corp. [CHE] managed to generate an average of $17,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.43.Chemed Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Chemed Corp. [CHE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chemed Corp. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Chemed Corp. [CHE]

The top three institutional holders of CHE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of CHE shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.