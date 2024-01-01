Ceva Inc. [CEVA] Revenue clocked in at $112.38 million, down -11.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Ceva Inc. [NASDAQ: CEVA] price plunged by -2.57 percent to reach at -$0.6. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ceva Wins Product of the Year Award at Prestigious EE Awards Asia Event.

– CEVA-XC22 DSP named Best IP/Processor of the Year- Highly scalable architecture designed for 5G-Advanced mobile broadband, smartphones and cellular RAN equipment.

Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), today announced that it has won the Best IP/ Processor of the Year award at the prestigious EE Awards Asia event, recently hosted in Taipei.

A sum of 85031 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 170.35K shares. Ceva Inc. shares reached a high of $23.34 and dropped to a low of $22.65 until finishing in the latest session at $22.71.

The one-year CEVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.54. The average equity rating for CEVA stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ceva Inc. [CEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEVA shares is $24.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Ceva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ceva Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59.

CEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ceva Inc. [CEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.73. With this latest performance, CEVA shares gained by 2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.12 for Ceva Inc. [CEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.03, while it was recorded at 23.20 for the last single week of trading, and 23.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ceva Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ceva Inc. [CEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.22 and a Gross Margin at +77.90. Ceva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.22.

Return on Total Capital for CEVA is now -2.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ceva Inc. [CEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.74. Additionally, CEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ceva Inc. [CEVA] managed to generate an average of -$47,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Ceva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.67 and a Current Ratio set at 6.67.

CEVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ceva Inc. go to -6.90%.

Ceva Inc. [CEVA] Institutonal Ownership Details

