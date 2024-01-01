Central Garden & Pet Co. [CENT] Stock trading around $50.11 per share: What’s Next?

Central Garden & Pet Co. [NASDAQ: CENT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.05% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.04%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 9:03 AM that Nylabone Donates Chew Toys to Eight Animal Organizations Through New Holiday Enrichment Program.

Nylabone®, an iconic brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), has donated 1,600 Strong Chew stuffable cone toys to eight local and national animal welfare groups through the brand’s Holiday Enrichment program. Valued at a total of over $20,000, the donations supported American Humane, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Southeastern Guide Dogs, Monmouth County SPCA, Leader Dogs for the Blind, America’s VetDogs, Guide Dog Foundation, and North Shore Animal League.

Over the last 12 months, CENT stock rose by 35.32%. The one-year Central Garden & Pet Co. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.72. The average equity rating for CENT stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.70 billion, with 11.08 million shares outstanding and 9.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 83.28K shares, CENT stock reached a trading volume of 86919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Central Garden & Pet Co. [CENT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CENT shares is $47.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CENT stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Central Garden & Pet Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Central Garden & Pet Co. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CENT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

CENT Stock Performance Analysis:

Central Garden & Pet Co. [CENT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, CENT shares gained by 27.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.69 for Central Garden & Pet Co. [CENT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.70, while it was recorded at 50.32 for the last single week of trading, and 41.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Central Garden & Pet Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Central Garden & Pet Co. [CENT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.36 and a Gross Margin at +27.56. Central Garden & Pet Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.80.

Return on Total Capital for CENT is now 7.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Central Garden & Pet Co. [CENT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.70. Additionally, CENT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Central Garden & Pet Co. [CENT] managed to generate an average of $18,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Central Garden & Pet Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.73.

CENT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CENT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Central Garden & Pet Co. go to 10.00%.

Central Garden & Pet Co. [CENT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CENT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CENT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CENT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.