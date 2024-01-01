CapStar Financial Holdings Inc [CSTR] Is Currently -1.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CapStar Financial Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CSTR] loss -1.47% on the last trading session, reaching $18.74 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 5:36 PM that CapStar Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

“CapStar’s third quarter results demonstrate the hard work of our associates to mitigate the impact of the rapid rise in interest rates over the past year,” said Timothy K. Schools, CapStar President and Chief Executive Officer. “While the pace in the rise of market deposit rates slowed during the quarter, marginal deposit rates remain high relative to portfolio and new production loan yields and clients continue to migrate toward higher yielding deposit products. In response, we are focusing on controlling the controllables – liquidity, credit, expenses, and capital – each showing strength this quarter.”.

CapStar Financial Holdings Inc represents 21.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $388.11 million with the latest information. CSTR stock price has been found in the range of $18.71 to $18.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 152.42K shares, CSTR reached a trading volume of 76410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CapStar Financial Holdings Inc [CSTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSTR shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for CapStar Financial Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CapStar Financial Holdings Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSTR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.49.

Trading performance analysis for CSTR stock

CapStar Financial Holdings Inc [CSTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, CSTR shares gained by 14.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.48 for CapStar Financial Holdings Inc [CSTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.77, while it was recorded at 18.91 for the last single week of trading, and 14.46 for the last 200 days.

CapStar Financial Holdings Inc [CSTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CapStar Financial Holdings Inc [CSTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.49. CapStar Financial Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.23.

Return on Total Capital for CSTR is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CapStar Financial Holdings Inc [CSTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.71. Additionally, CSTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CapStar Financial Holdings Inc [CSTR] managed to generate an average of $98,280 per employee.CapStar Financial Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.26.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CapStar Financial Holdings Inc [CSTR]

