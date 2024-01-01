C.K. Cooper lifts Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Houston American Energy Corp [AMEX: HUSA] loss -1.10% or -0.02 points to close at $1.79 with a heavy trading volume of 76316 shares.

It opened the trading session at $1.79, the shares rose to $1.83 and dropped to $1.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HUSA points out that the company has recorded -15.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 312.74K shares, HUSA reached to a volume of 76316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA]:

C.K. Cooper have made an estimate for Houston American Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2012.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston American Energy Corp is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUSA in the course of the last twelve months was 108.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.27.

Trading performance analysis for HUSA stock

Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, HUSA shares gained by 1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8546, while it was recorded at 1.8160 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1366 for the last 200 days.

Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.47 and a Gross Margin at +48.96. Houston American Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.41.

Return on Total Capital for HUSA is now -7.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.87. Additionally, HUSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA] managed to generate an average of -$372,139 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Houston American Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.27 and a Current Ratio set at 8.27.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA]

