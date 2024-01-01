Byrna Technologies Inc [BYRN] stock Initiated by Dawson James analyst, price target now $12

Byrna Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: BYRN] loss -1.84% or -0.12 points to close at $6.39 with a heavy trading volume of 75505 shares. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Byrna Technologies Announces Preliminary Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Revenues of $15.6 million.

Surge in Web Sales Drives a 121% Quarter-Over-Quarter Revenue Increase.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today reported preliminary expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter ended November 30, 2023 (“Q4 2023”).

It opened the trading session at $6.57, the shares rose to $6.7943 and dropped to $6.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BYRN points out that the company has recorded 27.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -191.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 82.51K shares, BYRN reached to a volume of 75505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Byrna Technologies Inc [BYRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYRN shares is $9.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Byrna Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Byrna Technologies Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

Trading performance analysis for BYRN stock

Byrna Technologies Inc [BYRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.71. With this latest performance, BYRN shares gained by 8.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.63 for Byrna Technologies Inc [BYRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.38, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading, and 4.82 for the last 200 days.

Byrna Technologies Inc [BYRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Byrna Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.11 and a Current Ratio set at 5.96.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Byrna Technologies Inc [BYRN]

The top three institutional holders of BYRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BYRN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BYRN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.