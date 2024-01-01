Byline Bancorp Inc [BY] Is Currently -2.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Byline Bancorp Inc [NYSE: BY] loss -2.12% or -0.51 points to close at $23.56 with a heavy trading volume of 91993 shares. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Byline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Approval of New Stock Repurchase Program.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (“Byline” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BY), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the Company to repurchase up to 1.25 million shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The shares authorized to be repurchased represent approximately 2.9% of the Company’s currently outstanding common stock. The new program will be effective January 1, 2024 and be in effect until December 31, 2024.

Roberto R. Herencia, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Byline Bancorp, Inc., stated, “The new share buyback authorization, which we believe is consistent with our disciplined approach, demonstrates our continued commitment to using this tool as part of our capital management strategy.”.

It opened the trading session at $23.99, the shares rose to $23.99 and dropped to $23.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BY points out that the company has recorded 30.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 101.71K shares, BY reached to a volume of 91993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Byline Bancorp Inc [BY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BY shares is $25.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Byline Bancorp Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Byline Bancorp Inc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for BY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for BY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.03.

Trading performance analysis for BY stock

Byline Bancorp Inc [BY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, BY shares gained by 16.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.22 for Byline Bancorp Inc [BY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.02, while it was recorded at 24.00 for the last single week of trading, and 20.07 for the last 200 days.

Byline Bancorp Inc [BY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Byline Bancorp Inc [BY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.19. Byline Bancorp Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.61.

Return on Total Capital for BY is now 7.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Byline Bancorp Inc [BY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.00. Additionally, BY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Byline Bancorp Inc [BY] managed to generate an average of $90,025 per employee.Byline Bancorp Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

Byline Bancorp Inc [BY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Byline Bancorp Inc go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Byline Bancorp Inc [BY]

