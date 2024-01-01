Boston Beer Co., Inc. [SAM] gain 4.88% so far this year. What now?

Boston Beer Co., Inc. [NYSE: SAM] price plunged by -1.06 percent to reach at -$3.71. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 9:03 AM that KEEP IT LIGHT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON: TRULY HARD SELTZER WANTS TO PAY THE UTILITY BILL FOR YOUR HOLIDAY LIGHTS DISPLAY.

Holiday home lighting enthusiasts can enter to win $350 to keep their holiday lights on into the New Year; One grand prize winner will win an epic energy-efficient December Holiday lighting upgrade in 2024.

‘Tis the season for decking halls and lighting up lawns, balconies, and living rooms, with an average of more than 80% of Americans planning to decorate for the holiday.i But electric utility bills can weigh heavily on festive households with increases reaching around $350 for elaborate displays.ii As an extension of the “Keep It Light” campaign that encourages fans to embrace joy and the lighter side of life, Truly Hard Seltzer is helping fans literally “keep it light” this holiday season – in spirit and holiday home décor – by covering the utility bills for festive holiday light enthusiasts through ‘Truly Keep It Light Holiday Edition’ contest. One grand prize winner will be rewarded with an epic, energy-efficient holiday lighting display upgrade in 2024.

A sum of 73831 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 108.05K shares. Boston Beer Co., Inc. shares reached a high of $347.825 and dropped to a low of $345.12 until finishing in the latest session at $345.59.

The one-year SAM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.4. The average equity rating for SAM stock is currently 3.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Beer Co., Inc. [SAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAM shares is $337.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAM stock is a recommendation set at 3.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Boston Beer Co., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Beer Co., Inc. is set at 6.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAM in the course of the last twelve months was 29.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.63.

SAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Beer Co., Inc. [SAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.01. With this latest performance, SAM shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.77 for Boston Beer Co., Inc. [SAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 347.34, while it was recorded at 348.85 for the last single week of trading, and 339.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Beer Co., Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Beer Co., Inc. [SAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.03 and a Gross Margin at +42.95. Boston Beer Co., Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.22.

Return on Total Capital for SAM is now 11.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Beer Co., Inc. [SAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.20. Additionally, SAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Beer Co., Inc. [SAM] managed to generate an average of $25,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Boston Beer Co., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 2.19.

SAM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Beer Co., Inc. go to 25.91%.

Boston Beer Co., Inc. [SAM] Institutonal Ownership Details

