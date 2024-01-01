Blue Foundry Bancorp [BLFY] moved down -2.52: Why It’s Important

Blue Foundry Bancorp [NASDAQ: BLFY] closed the trading session at $9.67 on 12/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.61, while the highest price level was $9.88. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Blue Foundry remains well capitalized with credit quality at historically stable levels. In addition to strong on-balance sheet liquidity, we have access to multiple sources of liquidity.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.75 percent and weekly performance of -2.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 65.50K shares, BLFY reached to a volume of 86753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Foundry Bancorp [BLFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLFY shares is $8.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLFY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Blue Foundry Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Foundry Bancorp is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68.

BLFY stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Foundry Bancorp [BLFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.81. With this latest performance, BLFY shares gained by 11.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.18 for Blue Foundry Bancorp [BLFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.75, while it was recorded at 9.91 for the last single week of trading, and 9.26 for the last 200 days.

Blue Foundry Bancorp [BLFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Foundry Bancorp [BLFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.31. Blue Foundry Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.68.

Return on Total Capital for BLFY is now 0.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Foundry Bancorp [BLFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.80. Additionally, BLFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Foundry Bancorp [BLFY] managed to generate an average of $12,101 per employee.Blue Foundry Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

Blue Foundry Bancorp [BLFY]: Institutional Ownership

