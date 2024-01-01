Bioventus Inc [BVS] Is Currently -1.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bioventus Inc [NASDAQ: BVS] loss -1.31% on the last trading session, reaching $5.27 price per share at the time. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Bioventus Names Robert Claypoole as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Seasoned Leader Brings More than Two Decades of Medical Device Experience and Proven Track Record of Driving Revenue and Operating Margin Growth.

Bioventus Inc represents 62.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $331.85 million with the latest information. BVS stock price has been found in the range of $5.18 to $5.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 161.07K shares, BVS reached a trading volume of 80556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bioventus Inc [BVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVS shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Bioventus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bioventus Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for BVS stock

Bioventus Inc [BVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, BVS shares gained by 30.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.07 for Bioventus Inc [BVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.18, while it was recorded at 5.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.02 for the last 200 days.

Bioventus Inc [BVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bioventus Inc [BVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.37 and a Gross Margin at +60.52. Bioventus Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.99.

Return on Total Capital for BVS is now -2.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bioventus Inc [BVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.91. Additionally, BVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bioventus Inc [BVS] managed to generate an average of -$141,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Bioventus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bioventus Inc [BVS]

