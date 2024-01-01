Albany International Corp. [AIN] moved down -0.28: Why It’s Important

Albany International Corp. [NYSE: AIN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.00%. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Albany International Declares Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share on the Company’s Class A Common Stock, an increase of 4%, or $0.01 per share, from the prior dividend. The dividend is payable January 8, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 19, 2023.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, AIN stock rose by 1.63%. The one-year Albany International Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.74. The average equity rating for AIN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.06 billion, with 31.11 million shares outstanding and 30.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 140.36K shares, AIN stock reached a trading volume of 89805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Albany International Corp. [AIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIN shares is $104.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Albany International Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albany International Corp. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIN in the course of the last twelve months was 72.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.78.

AIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Albany International Corp. [AIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.00. With this latest performance, AIN shares gained by 14.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.04 for Albany International Corp. [AIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.66, while it was recorded at 98.30 for the last single week of trading, and 89.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Albany International Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albany International Corp. [AIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.45 and a Gross Margin at +37.11. Albany International Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.25.

Return on Total Capital for AIN is now 13.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albany International Corp. [AIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.37. Additionally, AIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albany International Corp. [AIN] managed to generate an average of $23,357 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Albany International Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.78 and a Current Ratio set at 3.53.

AIN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albany International Corp. go to 6.60%.

Albany International Corp. [AIN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.